Dr. William A. Carter (Billy), age 91, passed away on April 5, 2023, at his home in Ashwood Place, Frankfort, Kentucky. Dr. Carter was born in Sturgis, Kentucky, on September 3, 1931, to the late Milton and Leota Carter.
He retired from full-time pastoral ministry in 1998 after serving as pastor of Memorial Baptist Church, Frankfort, Kentucky. He continued serving several churches on staff and as an interim pastor well into retirement. He held degrees from Georgetown College, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and Luther Rice Seminary, where he earned his doctorate in ministry.
Dr. Carter pastored eight churches in Indiana and Kentucky throughout his 50 years of pastoral ministry. During his career, he served on various committees for the Indiana and Kentucky Baptist State Conventions. He treasured his experience as a professor teaching African American pastors in Evansville, Indiana, through The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary extension program in the 60s.
His favorite title was “pastor,” which he earned through a shepherding style of leadership with deep affection for those he served. The ever-present smile he carried and his incredible sense of humor were trademarks of his outlook on life. He loved history and amassed an extensive collection of presidential biographies. For nearly 20 years, he wrote a weekly column, “Between You and Me,” for his hometown newspaper, the Sturgis News, Sturgis, Kentucky.
Early in his ministry he coached high school basketball in Daviess County and continued coaching little league and softball teams throughout his ministry. He was a lifelong Kentucky Wildcat fan and wore his blue every Saturday. He loved to play basketball, softball and volleyball. As an avid sports fan, he attended local high school and college football and basketball games into his late 80s. His favorite times were spent with family and close friends on vacations to the beach and mountains.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Lynn.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Anna Lou; and his daughter, Tracy Morford (Tom); his son Monty; grandchildren, Logan Morford (Kristin), Casey Carter (Jayma) and Sarah Carter; as well as his beloved great-grandgirls, Nolynn, Gentry, Auburn, Guinevere and Linden.
His celebration of life service will be held at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church, Frankfort, Kentucky, with Rev. Todd Lester officiating on Tuesday, April 11, at 3 p.m. Visitation will precede the service from 1-3 p.m.
The Carter family requests that instead of flowers contributions be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice), 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601, or Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church (“Missions”), 480 Duckers Road, Midway, KY 40347.
The family would also like to extend its gratitude to the staff and friends at Ashwood Place, Frankfort, Kentucky, Bluegrass Care Navigators and his Baptist Healthcare team.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
To plant a tree in memory of William Carter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.