Dr. William A. Carter (Billy), age 91, passed away on April 5, 2023, at his home in Ashwood Place, Frankfort, Kentucky. Dr. Carter was born in Sturgis, Kentucky, on September 3, 1931, to the late Milton and Leota Carter.

William A. Carter Photo.jpg

William A. Carter

He retired from full-time pastoral ministry in 1998 after serving as pastor of Memorial Baptist Church, Frankfort, Kentucky. He continued serving several churches on staff and as an interim pastor well into retirement. He held degrees from Georgetown College, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and Luther Rice Seminary, where he earned his doctorate in ministry.

