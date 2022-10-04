William 'Bill' Lloyd

William 'Bill' Lloyd

William Allen “Bill” Lloyd passed away on September 28, 2022 at the age of 71.

Bill is survived by his wife of 23 years, Brenda Hagg; brothers Robert and Phillip Lloyd; children; Michelle Lloyd-Morales (Carlos), William R. Lloyd (Christina), Katherine Hagg, and Jonathan Lloyd; grandchildren Eli, Samuel, Elizabeth, Joy, and Aria.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription