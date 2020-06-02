William Allen Mackey.jpg

William Allen Mackey

A graveside service for William Allen Mackey, 69, Will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Mackey died Saturday. 

