LAWRENCEBURG — Services for William Anthony Barker, 68, husband of Beth Blakeman Barker, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Barker died Wednesday, March 15.

To plant a tree in memory of William Barker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

