Private services for William “Bill” Allen Sutherland, 70, widower of Geraldine Corman Sutherland, will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Sutherland died Friday, Dec. 9.

To plant a tree in memory of William Sutherland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

