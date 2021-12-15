William “Bill” Amey Jr., age 62, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Services will be held at the Choateville Ruritan Club at noon on Monday, January 3, 2022. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. until noon service time on Monday. Committal services will be observed following the service at King Family Cemetery.

William "Bill" Amey Jr.

Bill was born in Madera, California, on July 6, 1959, to the late William Amey Sr., and Claretha Knott. He was employed with International Sanitation Services serving the Kentucky State Legislative Research Commission.

He was a fifth-degree black belt in Togakure-ryū Ninjut su. In his spare time, he was a gamer and enjoyed model cars. Bill was a family man with a loving and outgoing personality.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Christena King Amey; children, Carina Walker (Lance), Katrina Bailey (Shawn), William Amey, III, Ronn Amey (Toni), Matthew Amey, Ciara Amey, Michelle Burch (John), Brian Barber and Matthew Barber; brother, Louis Eddie St. Mary, II; sister, Sarah King; and by 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchild; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristara Amey; brother, LeDale Shari St. Mary.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

