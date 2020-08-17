William BillGoebel Chandler Locknane.jpg

William "Bill" Goebel Chandler Locknane

William "Bill" Goebel Chandler Locknane, 76 was born in Clark County on Jan. 10, 1944, as the only son of William Goebel Locknane and Lenora Chandler Locknane. He passed away on Aug. 14, 2020, after a brief illness.

He was in the 1962 class of Clark County High School. Bill married Lenora Gibson Locknane on May 6, 1965. He was a devoted husband to her for their 54 years together.

Bill was a retired employee of Western Electric, AT&T, and Lucent Technology after working for this changing names company for 35 years.

He enjoyed working his farm, playing cards with family and friends, playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and spending time with his family at gatherings for holidays, birthdays, cookouts, bonfires or anything they wanted to share time together. He was also a huge animal lover, especially dogs.

He was saved and baptized at Central Baptist Church in his youth. For the last decade, he has been an active member of Mt. Zion Christian Church.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife; two sisters, Janet Marie Locknane Campbell and Carol Anne (Doug) Locknane Oliver; and three daughters, Susan (Bobby) Locknane Roberts, Lori (Todd) Locknane Stokes and Leah Marie Locknane.

Bill is survived by his grandchildren, Ashley (Ricky) West Carter, Blake Gibson Roberts, William M. Philpot and Caroline E. Philpot.

His surviving great-grandchildren are Skylar Blake Carter and River Allen Carter.

He is also survived by Kristian (Trey) Roberts Jolly, Robert "Bobby" Lee Roberts, Aldon James Jolly and Astrid June Jolly.

Visitation is at noon at Mt. Zion Christian Church followed by the funeral at 2 o'clock on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

He will be buried at the Winchester Cemetery.

Kenny Speakes will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Bobby Roberts, Todd Stokes, Ricky Carter, BJ Hurst, Blake Roberts, Will Philpot, Bobby Lee Roberts and Ryan Cooper.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Williams, Kenny Speakes, Wayne Salyers, Jacob Frick, Walter Brown and Paul Bradley.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to Mt. Zion Christian Church, 3631 Combs Ferry Road, Winchester, Kentucky.

Scobee Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

