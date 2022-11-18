Funeral services for William “Bill” Henderson, 83, will be held Monday, November 21, at 1 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Matt Sawyer will officiate. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at the Corinth Christian Church Cemetery and the VFW post #4075 will be conducting Military Honors at the Cemetery. He passed away Thursday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

William Henderson.jpg

William ‘Bill’ Henderson

Mr. Henderson was born in New Castle, Kentucky. He retired from IBM and Lexmark as a programmer-systems analyst. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of Corinth Christian Church, American Legion Post #7, Masonic Lodge, and Scottish Rite 32nd Degree. He also enjoyed working with computers, watching western movies, and eating a good meal.

