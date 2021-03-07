William 'Bill' Karsner

William “Bill” Philip Karsner, 88, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021. The husband of Deloros Nickles Karsner, Bill was born on September 28, 1932 to the late William Thomas and Anna Bessie Emerson Karsner in Frankfort, Kentucky.

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he was stationed in Alaska of which he spoke frequently and recalled fondly. Bill was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Frankfort. He loved sports and was especially accomplished at basketball and football, earning his claim to fame after scoring the very first touchdown for Elkhorn High School in 1949. 

As a proud grandfather, Bill never missed a game during Emily’s time on the dance team at Franklin County High School and Centre College. With his passion for sports came a passion for gardening. He and Emily won many awards for their prized vegetables and when they weren’t gardening, enjoyed fishing on the creek with Bill’s homemade doughballs. An avid card player, you could find Bill at the Ellis Monterey Market every Monday through Friday playing Push, and at the market in Stamping Ground for coffee on Saturdays. While on long drives he so enjoyed taking, Bill would joke with his family about who owned each and every fence post they passed. Bill, though competitive in sports, was a fair man, an easy going, good person who loved his family immensely and cherished his time with them.

 

In addition to his loving wife of 64 years, Deloros Nickles Karsner, Bill is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Karsner, of Frankfort; sister, Margaret (John) Ledford, of Frankfort; brothers, Glenn (Mary) Karsner, of Berea, Tommy (Donna) Karsner, of Frankfort, and Joe (Dottie) Karsner of Frankfort; a granddaughter, Dr. Emily (Joel) Eastman, of Lexington; great-grandson, Carson Gray Eastman; nieces, Debbie, Cheri, Greta, Autumn and Jill; nephews, Jay, Brad, Steven, David and Jason; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Emerson Karsner, and brothers, Donnie Karsner and Jimmy Karsner. 

A private funeral service will be held at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road in Frankfort with Military Chaplain Billy Betts officiating. Burial with follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort, Kentucky. Serving as Pallbearers will be Jason Karsner, David Karsner, Steven Karsner, Brad Karsner, Jay Karsner, Mike Wise and Jack Pilcher.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial Donations be sent to the Calvary Baptist Church Music Ministry, 36 School House Road, Frankfort, KY 40601. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription