William “Bill” Monroe Sr., 82, widower of Marilyn Redmon Monroe, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. A native of Frankfort, he was born on April 18, 1939, to the late Hollis and Office Hall Monroe. He was a plumber with Monroe Plumbing.

William “Bill” Monroe Sr.

He is survived by his children, Tammy (Dan) Cook, William (Marie) Monroe Jr., Lisa (Mario) Perez, James (Bonnie) Monroe, Herbert (Sarah) Monroe, Pattie (Rob) McDowell, Johnny (Rhonda) Monroe, Danny (Diane) Monroe, and Larry (Shannon) Monroe; his sisters, Patsy Devers, Ann Wells, Polly Brooks; his brother, Jim Monroe; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and one great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two children, Robert Monroe and Charlie Monroe.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bill’s caregiver, Tera Clemmons.

Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will be held at Frankfort Cemetery.

Serving as casketbearers will be Bill’s sons, grandchildren, and nephews. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

Service information

Feb 14
Funeral Service
Monday, February 14, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Feb 14
Visitation
Monday, February 14, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Feb 14
Burial
Monday, February 14, 2022
2:00PM-3:00PM
Frankfort Cemetery
215 E Main St
Frankfort, KY 40601
