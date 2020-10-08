William "Bill" Sykes

William “Bill” Ray Sykes, age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Homeplace in Midway surrounded by his loving family. Private services will be held.
Bill was born in Frankfort on Feb. 11, 1937, to the late Edgar Ray Sykes and Mattie Ruth Marcus Sykes.
He graduated from Frankfort High School in 1955 and Georgetown College in 1959 (BA Degree; fraternity member of Pi Kappa Alpha). He was a member of the United States Army National Guard from 1959-1967 and attained the rank of 1st Lieutenant.
During his growing up years and through college he was an avid baseball player and loved the game of golf. From this love of sports, he applied and was hired as Director of the Frankfort Parks and Recreation (1962–1964). In 2009, Bill was inducted into the Inaugural Living Hall of Fame.
Other aspects of his career included serving on the First Federal Bank’s Board of Directors (1974-1987), employee of the Farmers Bank and Capital Trust Company (1967-1998) where his last position at retirement was serving as the 12th President/CEO. Following his 1998 retirement, he served on the Farmers Bank Board of Directors from 1999-2009.
Bill was a proud member of the Frankfort Country Club for 46 years where he served as President in 1981. It was during this time that he and his beloved wife Sue found an extended family village that has provided many lasting friendships and wonderful memories.
Amongst all of Bill’s successes and experiences, he was most dedicated to the love and care for his beloved wife of 59 years, Sue Allen Sykes, who survives him along with his niece, Patricia “Patty” Gorman (Lance); nephew, James Michael “Hoss” Cartwright (Velma); great-nieces, Angie Durrett Parker (John Brandon) and Helen Maines; great-great-nieces/nephew, Kaitlyn Parker, Katie Mitchell and Alex Maines.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Bonnie Sykes Cartwright.
During Bill’s declining health issues over the last several years, he has been so blessed to have a very special caregiver, Benita Noel, for whom he and his family are eternally grateful for the loving and protective care of him. In addition, the family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the Homeplace at Midway and The Bluegrass Hospice Care Orange Team for the wonderful, loving care shown to him and Sue.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Sam Blackburn, Bruce Brooks, George Burgess, Tom Eifler, Bob Foster, Rickie Gaines, Charlie Grote, Rick Harp, Jerry Jones, Debbie Melton, Buzz Nave, Barry Norfleet, John Penn, Rex Pitts, Louie Polsgrove, JoAnn Reynolds, Louise Roach, Tommy Smith, Doug Sutterlin, Gordon Taylor and Don Tyre.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601, or the Alzheimer’s Association (in honor of Sue), 2808 Palumbo Drive, #205, Lexington, KY 40509
Services for Bill may be viewed via Live Stream on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at www.harrodbrothers.com/service-videos.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
