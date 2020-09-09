VERSAILLES — A gathering of family and friends for William “Bill” Updike, 77, will be 4-7 p.m. on Monday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Updike died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of William Updike as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription