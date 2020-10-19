Graveside services for Billy Cox, 82, Frankfort will be held noon Wednesday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Dr. Keith Felton will officiate. Billy died Saturday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. 

Billy was born in Salvisa to the late Gladys Robinson and Jim Cox. He was retired from the Frankfort Plant Board and enjoyed whittling and the University of Kentucky ballgames.

Survivors include his wife, Pauline; children, Bill (Tracy) Cox, Joe (Heather) Cox and Julie Cox; grandchildren, Jessica Cox, Mollie Cox, Kolton Cox and Lukas Cox ; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Johnny Cox; siblings, Illa Stinnett, Irene Tandy, Lillian Duncan and Alan Cox.

Pallbearers will be Kolton Cox, Lukas Cox, Chuck Jackson, David Turner, Jimmy Duncan, Steve Duncan, Garnett Thurman and Zach McCarty. Honorary bearers are Jessica Cox and Mollie Cox.

Memorial contributions may be made to Frankfort Senior Activity Center or First Baptist Church Medical Clinic, 201 St. Clair St., Frankfort, KY 40601. 

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website to share memories and leave the family messages of condolence.

Social distancing and face coverings are required for the service. 

