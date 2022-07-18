William ‘Billy’ G. Duvall Sr.

William “Billy” Gaines Duvall Sr., born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on February 1, 1930, to Mary Geraldine Gaines and Orville Ransford Duvall Sr., passed away on July 14, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Tom Troth officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 1 p.m. service time on Monday. 

He retired from Kentucky State Department of Transportation after 41 years of service. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent for years. He was also a Deacon and served on several committees. He was also a Kentucky Colonel. He was an avid University of Kentucky fan and liked all sports. 

Billy graduated from Bald Knob High School and served in the United States Navy. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William “Billy” Gaines Duvall Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Nancy Shearer Duvall; a daughter-in-law, Marlene Duvall; granddaughter, Jennifer Duvall; grandson, Christopher Duvall (Melissa); great-granddaughter, Alyssa Duvall; brothers, Orville Duvall Jr. (Libby), Cecil Thomas Duvall (Eloise); sisters, Patsy Perkins (Wilbert), Mary Susan Foster-Green (John)[ and by many nieces and nephews. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher Duvall, Bob Coutts, Jimmy Rogers, Roger Perkins, Steve Dawson and Johnny Green. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church Building Fund. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

