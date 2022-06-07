LAWRENCEBURG — Graveside services for William “Billy” Rice Shelton, 79, husband of Ida Bernice Ruble Shelton, will be 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Lawrenceburg Cemetery pavilion. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Shelton died Monday at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington.   

