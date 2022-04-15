LAWRENCEBURG — Services for William "Billy" Thomas Durr, 81, husband of Tina Baker Durr, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Durr died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of William Durr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

