MIDWAY — Private graveside services for William "Billy" Thomas Wright, 77, husband of Wanda McDonald Wright, will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Wright died at home Wednesday.
