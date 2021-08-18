VERSAILLES — Private services for William “BJ” Hampton, 42, were held. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Hampton died Monday. Condolences may be shared at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Hampton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

