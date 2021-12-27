William Bryan Kimbler, 46, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2021.

Kimbler,Bryan.jpeg

William Bryan Kimbler

Byran is preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Kay Kimbler; and is survived by his father, Richard Wayne Kimbler; and brother, Hugh Fredrick "Erik" Evors.

No services are planned at this time and arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at rogersfrankfort.com.

