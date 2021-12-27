William Bryan Kimbler Dec 27, 2021 Dec 27, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save William Bryan Kimbler, 46, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2021. William Bryan Kimbler Byran is preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Kay Kimbler; and is survived by his father, Richard Wayne Kimbler; and brother, Hugh Fredrick "Erik" Evors.No services are planned at this time and arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at rogersfrankfort.com. To plant a tree in memory of William Kimbler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. 