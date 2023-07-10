William Burris

William Shirley Burris, age 76, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Dr. Bill Kincaid officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Military Honors will be observed at the gravesite by the VFW Post 4075. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Tuesday. 

Born in Lexington to Edwin and Bettie Mae Dalzell Burris on September 13, 1946, he spent his early years living in Paris before moving to Frankfort at the age of 10. His teenage years culminated in achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. While attending Eastern Kentucky University, he joined the ROTC program. Upon graduation, he received his commission in the United States Army, eventually retiring with the rank of Captain. 

