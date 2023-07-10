William Burris

William Shirley Burris, age 76, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Dr. Bill Kincaid officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Military Honors will be observed at the gravesite by the VFW Post 4075. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Tuesday.
Born in Lexington to Edwin and Bettie Mae Dalzell Burris on September 13, 1946, he spent his early years living in Paris before moving to Frankfort at the age of 10. His teenage years culminated in achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. While attending Eastern Kentucky University, he joined the ROTC program. Upon graduation, he received his commission in the United States Army, eventually retiring with the rank of Captain.
He married the love of his life, Jane, in 1968. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in London, England, and were looking forward to their 55th anniversary in August.
In addition to his wife, Jane, he is survived by his son, Michael Bradley Burris (Rachel) and granddaughter, Isabel Burris.
Mr. Burris was a member of Highland Christian Church, a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles of Kasilof, Alaska.
He worked with the Unemployment Insurance program for over 50 years. Upon retirement from Kentucky State Government, he did consulting work in that field. He worked with the U.S. Department of Labor designing and developing the Resource Justification Model, the budget system for administering the entire nation’s Unemployment Insurance program. He helped establish HeiTech Services Inc. serving as Director of Workforce Security. From 2000 to present, he consulted with over 20 states UI programs.
He was an avid fan of University of Kentucky basketball. He was a member of the Committee of 101 for 30 years. His fishing habit took him to Panama City Beach, Florida for years, until he discovered Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula. He spent 20 summers salmon and halibut fishing there. He and Jane loved to travel, visiting over 70 countries, all seven continents and all 50 states.
Serving as pallbearers will be Burl Lovell, Jim Lovell, Brad Noel, Steve Skelton, Andy Hudgins and Paul VanWinkle.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy made to Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.