Services for William “Buzz” Tinsley West, 76, are being planned for a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. West died Saturday after a long battle with cancer. 

To plant a tree in memory of William West as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

