Services for William C. Gill, 81, husband of Shirley Sams Gill, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Gill died Thursday.
 
To plant a tree in memory of William Gill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription