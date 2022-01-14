William Glen Campbell, 44, passed away at at Baptist Health Lexington on Tuesday, January 11. 

William Campbell.jpeg

William Campbell

William was born in Foley, Alabama on May 27, 1977, to Mildred and John C. Campbell Sr. He graduated from Western Hills High School where he played first chair trumpet for the band. He went on to pursue a career in healthcare as a dental assistant and a pharmaceutical technician.

William had an affinity for the glamorous life with his extensive jewelry collection and his enthusiasm for the Hollywood Star. His memory for details was unrivaled, and it fueled his infectious, deadpan sense of humor.

William loved to make people feel welcome and special, preferring to hand write a note with his beautiful penmanship over sending an impersonal text message. He was a devoted Christian, son, brother, uncle and pet parent.

William is preceded in death by his father, John; his brothers, Evans Milton Campbell and Steven Grant Campbell; his beloved dogs, Nikki and Buffy; and both his maternal and paternal grandparents.

He is survived by his mother, Mildred; his brother, John Campbell Jr.; his sisters, Cindy Savoie and Robin Harrod; his dog, Sassy; and his many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Rogers Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 19, at 11 a.m. with burial following Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 18, from 5 to 8 p.m.

An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription