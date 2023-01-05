LAWRENCEBURG — Services for William D. "Bill" Brown Jr., 85, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Sand Spring Baptist Church. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Brown died Wednesday, Jan. 4.

To plant a tree in memory of William Brown, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

