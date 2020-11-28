VERSAILLES — A private graveside service for William "Danny" Giles, 57, will be held at Rose Crest Cemetery in Versailles with Rev. Michael Cabel officiating. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill in Versailles is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Giles died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of William Giles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

