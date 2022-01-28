William 'David' Evans

William "David" Evans, a native of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away in his North Carolina home on January 11, 2022, at the age of 44.

David is survived by his wife, Angela, of Zirconia, North Carolina; his son, William "Jaden" Evans, of Flat Rock, North Carolina; his mother, Laverne Evans; sister, Teresa Russell; brothers, Philip Russell and Michael Evans, of Frankfort, Kentucky.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held February 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Crestwood Baptist Church located at 1006 E. Main St., Frankfort, Kentucky.

