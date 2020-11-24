LAWRENCEBURG — A memorial service for William David Hagan, 61, husband of Mary Ellen Brothers Hagan, will be planned for a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Hagan died Nov. 9 at his home.
