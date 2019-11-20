William “David” Whitledge, 65, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Edgemont Healthcare Nursing Home in Cynthiana.
Born May 4, 1954 to the late James H. “Jim” & Anna May “Johnny” Whitledge, David grew up in Henderson, before moving with his family to Frankfort. He was artistic and funny with a keen sense of humor and a generous heart — always concerned about others’ well-being. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved classic rock music — The Eagles, Bon Jovi, Chicago and The Doobie Brothers, to name a few.
Surviving are two brothers, Larry (Carole) Whitledge and Bob (Christine) Whitledge; and two sisters, Brenda (Donnie) Craig and Glenda Whitledge; as well as lots of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Edgemont Nursing Healthcare, Bluegrass Hospice Care of Harrison County and Bluegrass Comprehensive Care of Franklin County for their years of care and support for David.
Inurnment will be with his parents and a private family memorial will be held.
Memorial contributions are suggested to NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) namilouisville.org.
