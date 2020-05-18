VERSAILLES — William “Denny” Riddle, 73, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. A native of Versailles, Kentucky, Denny was born Sept. 14, 1946, to Anna Bowman Gill and the late Samuel C. Riddle.
He enjoyed studying his Bible and was very active in many churches throughout his life including, King’s Way Assembly of God in Versailles, Open Bible Church in Lawrenceburg, where he served as the youth pastor, and New Harvest Assembly of God in Frankfort.
Denny was also a veteran of the Army National Guard and member of the American Legion. He loved the outdoors and all it has to offer such as, gardening, camping, fishing, and hiking, particularly at Red River Gorge.
In addition to his mother, Anna Bowman Gill, Versailles, Denny is survived by his children, Missy (Gary) Means, Frankfort, and Shane (Suzette) Riddle, Louisiana; stepchildren, Bobbi Jo (Donnie) Lewis, Lawrenceburg, Allison Noel, Lawrenceburg, and Lonny (Glenda) Satterly, South Carolina; a brother, Sammy (Vicki) Riddle, Midway; a stepsister, Peggy (Ed) Crum, Shepherdsville; half-brother, Lee (Starla) Yount; grandchildren, J.T. Riddle and Jordan (Leslie) Burk; stepgrandchildren, Bryce (Cameron) Luquette, Ryan Luquette, Taylor Luquette, Sumer (Dallas) Sutton, Kayla Satterly, John Satterly, Abby Satterly, Isaiah Satterly, Matthew Lewis, Alana Karsner and Lindsey Noel; great-grandchildren, Kaelee Riddle and Eleonora Ruth Burk; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Grayson Luquette, Jensen Luquette and Carleigh Sutton.
In addition to his father, Samuel C. Riddle, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ewell Eugene Gill; and stepbrother, Mike Gill.
Services will be private, Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road in Frankfort with Kenny Robinson officiating. A private burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort with Shane Riddle, Gary Means, J.T. Riddle, Jordan Burk, Jason Riddle and Timmy Robinson serving as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Sammy Riddle.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial Donations to King’s Way Assembly of God, Open Bible Church or New Harvest Assembly of God. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
