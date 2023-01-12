William Donald Aubrey, age 88, passed away on Tuesday. Funeral services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Monday.

William Donald Aubrey

He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 28, 1934, to the late William Ernest and Lois Lanaham Aubrey. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mattie B. Aubrey.

