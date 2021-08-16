A former Civil Rights Legend, William E. Cofield Sr. served on many boards and auxiliaries including, but not limited to, Big Brother Big Sisters, The United Way, The Optimist Club, The Board of Directors of the American Red Cross, South Frankfort Community Board, Kentucky Commission on Human Rights, Governor’s Task Force, Board of Regents at Morehead State University, Franklin County Board of Education, Member of the Kentucky School Association, Kentucky School Advocate, National Association of Black School Board Educators and National Caucus of Black School Board Members (President 2004-2006).

William E. Cofield Sr.jpg

William E. Cofield Sr.

Cofield’s love for his family and friends was undeniable. He was rightly classified as being one who had a considerable network of influence; highly supportive of others, and vested in daring to make as positive difference, often, against the odds.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Carl Smith Auditorium Bradford Hall Kentucky State University. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church 495 Duckers Road, Midway, KY.

