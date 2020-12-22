Services for William E. Hall Jr., 93, will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Hall died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of William Hall, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

