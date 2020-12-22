Services for William E. Hall Jr., 93, will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Hall died Monday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- California health system buckling under COVID-19 pandemic
- Wilson carves up UCF in likely final game for No. 13 BYU
- UC San Diego routs Saint Katherine College 77-51
- Garza scores 22 points, No. 4 Iowa beats Purdue 70-55
- California's 1st Latino US senator brings cheers, anger
- Today in History
- Braun carries No. 3 Kansas past No. 7 West Virginia 79-65
- Grimes scores 22, No. 6 Houston defeats Temple, 76-50
Most Popular
Articles
- Former deputy jailer, four others indicted for smuggling into jail
- Pair indicted for 20-pound meth bust
- Boyle County edges Franklin County for state championship
- Versailles man indicted for burglary after being shot in 'rear end'
- Commission votes to limit city manager powers, gives closing comments
- Travel to Grimes' Christmas village
- Watkins, Wright help lead Lexington Christian to title game
- Sapp indicted for shelter worker’s death
- Guest columnist: Providing a solid road map for Ky.'s broadband expansion: Recommendations to deliver broadband to rural Kentucky
- Santa calls on FPD for help
Images
Videos
Commented
- Steve Stewart: Back to square one for Kentucky Democrats (14)
- Letter: 'Is it just the Democratic Party that needs attention?' (11)
- Letter: Time to dig in and get tough (9)
- Incoming commission sounds off on future of Pic-Pac building; Booe says he tried and failed to attract new grocery (9)
- Letter: Happy about end stage of Trump's presidency (9)
- Legislators: COVID relief must come from Congress not state (8)
- Jim Waters: Kentucky coming up lame in economic growth race (7)
- Guest columnist: Beshear's orders defy human design (7)
- Guest columnist: Millions of mothers drop out of workforce to provide home learning (7)
- Letter: U.S. can't afford to be an overflow valve for other countries (7)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.