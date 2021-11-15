William E. King Sr., age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 13, 2021, in Frankfort, Ky., and awaits the return of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Funeral services will be held Wednesday 1:30 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home with Masonic lodge opening at 12:45, masonic services beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery with VFW Post 4075 presenting military honors.

William was born in Robinson, Il., to the late William Homer and Goldie King. He attended East Richland High School, Olney, Illinois. He was a six-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, a life member of the VFW Post# 4226, Olney, Il., President of the Olney Chapter Little League for five years.

He also served three years as Deputy Sheriff of Richland County and as Democratic Precinct committeeman, Olney. William became a Master Mason in 1995, Hiram Lodge #4 Frankfort, Ky., having attained the distinction of serving over 25 years within the Masonic fraternity.

William held several managerial positions working for the movie theatre business in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. He was known to his employees as “Mr. King” at Franklin Square Cinema, Brighton Park and Starway Drive-In Frankfort. 

William met his wife of 61 years, Kenna Sue Hayes King, they married on November 5, 1960. He and Kenna enjoyed traveling to Ireland, England and Scotland.

He attended Antioch Church of Christ and enjoyed watching Louisville basketball and football, hunting and fishing and was a very devoted New York Yankee’s fan.

In addition to his wife, Kenna King, survivors include his sons, William E. King, Jr., Lake City, Fl, K. Scott (Sharon) King, Frankfort, Sean (Amy) King, Bowling Green; daughter, Sabrina (Jeff) Hockensmith, Frankfort; grandchildren, Jacob (Naomi) King, Chelsea Brown, Justin (Amber) Brown, Hannah (Daylon) Rennick, Brittany (Chris) Thurman; great-grandson, Clayton William Brown; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.

Visitation will begin Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Please visit our website to leave the family messages of condolences.

