LAWRENCEBURG — Services for William E. ‘Willie’ Puckett, 69, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Puckett died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of William Puckett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription