William Edward “Ed” Payton, 71, died on Friday, the 12th day of September, 2023. Born on the 8th day of February in 1952 in Shelbyville, he was the son of the late James Lawrence Payton Jr. and Juanita Ruble Payton.  

For over 24 years, he served in the Louisville Police Department. His career included over 14 years of international policing experience, having previously served as a Regional Commander in the Civilian Police Program Missions in Iraq for the United States Department of State Bureau of international Narcotics Law Enforcement affair, a Contingent Commander and Senior Police Advisor in INL’s Criminal Justice Program Mission in Liberia.

