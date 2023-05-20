SHELBYVILLE — William Edward “Eddie” Adams died on May 19, 2023, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He is a graduate of Shelbyville High School, class of 1972, and Eastern Kentucky University.

He began his career in business as the manager of Convenient Food Mart in Shelbyville and Frankfort. Later, he owned and managed Dairymart in LaGrange. He completed his career as a salesman for Axton Candy and Tobacco Company in Louisville, retiring in 2009.

