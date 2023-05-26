Funeral Services for William Edward Murphy, 77, will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. The burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Garden.

William Murphy Pic.jpeg

William Edward Murphy

He was born in Pikeville, Kentucky, on June 19, 1945, to the late William Woodrow Murphy and Helen Solobey Murphy. He graduated from Belfry High School and Eastern Kentucky University. William was a member of Pikeville Methodist Church.

