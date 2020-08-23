LAWRENCEBURG — Services for William R. "Buddy" Egbert, 84, husband of Brenda Egbert, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Egbert died Saturday.

