LAWRENCEBURG — Visitation for William Eugene “Bill” Satterly, 71, will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Cremation was chosen. No other services will be held. Satterly died Tuesday at Baptist Health Lexington.  

