LAWRENCEBURG — Services for William Everette Akins Jr., 65, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. He died Friday, May 27, 2022, at the V.A. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.  

To plant a tree in memory of William Akins, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription