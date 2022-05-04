William G. "Bill" Clark

William Gaultney “Bill” Clark, age 97, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Vernon Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Wednesday.
Mr. Clark was born in Versailles, Kentucky, on May 17, 1924, to the late George Clark and Elizabeth Jewell Sharp Switzer. He served in the United States Navy as a gunner on a merchant ship during WWII.
Mr. Clark retired from South Central Bell after serving many years as a repairman. He enjoyed being active in his church and served as a longtime member, Deacon, and Elder of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
In his spare time, he loved to spend time bowling or coon hunting. Above all, he loved being with his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Connie Clark Heady (Joe), Yvonne Clark Runkle, and Patty Clark Goins (Donald); grandchildren, Keith Heady (Teresa), Martha Vogt (Eric), Karen Temple (Brian), Laura Riggs (Grant), and Rachel Runkle; and great-grandchildren, Hannah Heady, Elizabeth Heady, Lauren Temple, Will Temple, Jenna Riggs, Conner Vogt, Joey Vogt, Daniel Vogt, Isaiah Vogt, and Luke VanMeter. He was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Elaine Rice Clark; stepfather, Robert Switzer; and siblings, James McDaniel, Revel McDaniel, and Catherine Fraine.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
Flowers are welcome or expressions of sympathy may be made to Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
