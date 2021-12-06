Celebration of Life services for William G. “Bill” Smith, 81, Frankfort will be held Thursday 1 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday. Bro. Leland Smith will officiate.

William G. Smith .jpg

William G. "Bill" Smith

He passed away at his home on Monday, Nov. 29. Born in Frankfort, he was the son of Winfred and Eva Smith. Bill was a U.S. Army veteran, retired Frankfort Police officer and EMT with Frankfort Fire Department. He also enjoyed being a part time contractor.

Survivors include his daughter, Michele Lee (Jalen) Wideman; grandchildren, Brandin Jay Smith and Jalen Wideman Jr.; and great-grandchildren, Dominique Smith and Kaleigha Lynn Trinity all of Frankfort, sister, Jeri May, Katy, Texas. He was blessed with many nieces and nephews; and long-time friend, Joyce Combs.

Bill was preceded by sisters, Peggy Schletz, Phoenix, Arizona, Deborah Bell and Pat Manos, Chicago, Illinois; and two brothers, Leland “Buck” Smith and Ray Smith, Frankfort.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of condolences.

