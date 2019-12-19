William G. “Willy” Choate passed away on Dec. 11, 2019. He was the son of William C. and Tressa Choate. He is survived by one daughter, Jessica Thurman; two grandsons, Justin and Timothy Choate, of Frankfort; one sister, Donna Marcum, of North Carolina; and, a brother, James Murray, of Tennessee. He was preceded in death by a brother, Roy Murray. Mr. Choate was cremated. Please make any donations to Hospice of the Bluegrass. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.