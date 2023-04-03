William Eugene Gaddis, age 82, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023. Private graveside services will be held. 

Gaddis, William picture.jpg

William Gaddis

Mr. Gaddis was born in Owensboro, Kentucky, on February 10, 1941, to the late Melvin Eugene Gaddis and Rubene Miller Gaddis.

