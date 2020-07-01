LAWRENCEBURG — Services for William Harrison Goodlett, 67, husband of Josephine Beasley Goodlett, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home. Visitation is from noon until service time Monday. Goodlett died Tuesday.
 
 
To plant a tree in memory of William Goodlett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription