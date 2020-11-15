William H. Mason Jr., age 103, of Eminence, ended his beloved earthly service Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at his home in Eminence. He was a WWII Navy veteran, Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent of First Baptist Church, Eminence. 

William was preceded in death by his wife of 81 years, Sarah Louise (Johnson) Mason; daughter, Shirley Jean Smith; son, William H. Mason, III; grandson, Ricky Darnell Smith; three brothers: James Mason, Sr., Charles Mason & Ralph Mason, and three sisters: Ann E. (Mason) Morehead, Lucille & Carolyn Mason.

Private family funeral service (by invite only) will be held at First Baptist Church, Eminence.
 
Public visitation is from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.
 
Memorial contributions may be given to First Baptist Church, 5706 South Main Street, Eminence, KY 40019.
