A funeral mass for William H. Wilson III, 74, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Leo Catholic Church. Visitation will be 8 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Burial will follow in Versailles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for “Billy Wilson” may be made to the Lexington VA Healthcare Systems Volunteer Services, 1101 Veterans Drive, Lexington, KY 40502. Condolences may be expressed at www.clarklegacycenter.com. Wilson died Friday, Sept. 3.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription