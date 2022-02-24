LEXINGTON — William Halliday "Hal" Keller, MD, was born on July 27, 1934, in Marion, Indiana, to William H. (Bill) & Melva Keller. He died on February 19, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

William Keller.jpg

William Halliday "Hal" Keller

Hal is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jamie R. Keller; and his children, Katherine R. (Robin) Keller, Jennifer K. Clark, William H. (Bill) Keller III (Jennifer Pittman) and Rachel H. Keller (Tim Anderson). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Travis H. Clark, Jayde D. Carpenter (Dan), Jordan Clark (Ashley Walker), Aubree S. DeLozier, Carley Bolanos, Andrew M. Pittman (Morgan Pittman), Morgan R. Hundley, Alex Bolanos, Adam B. Keller and Ashlyn Pittman.

Hal spent most of his youth in Lexington, Kentucky, having graduated from Lafayette High School in 1952, the University of Kentucky in 1956, and the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 1961. After completing his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Hal joined the U.S. Army in 1964 and was stationed at Fort McArthur in San Pedro, California.

He was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain in 1967 and then moved to Frankfort, Kentucky, to start his private medical practice. Hal practiced medicine in Frankfort, Kentucky, for over 33 years. He was a passionate physician having delivered thousands of children and he was noted as having a wonderful, compassionate bedside manner.

In 2000, he sold his medical practice and entered retirement, which didn't last long. He returned to his medical passion as a contract physician for the Veterans Administration and the State of Kentucky reviewing medical records. He formally retired in 2019.

Hal also believed in community service. He volunteered with and served as a director on the boards of numerous non-profit organizations such as Hospice of the Blue Grass and Planned Parenthood.

In addition to medicine, Hal had many passions, his family, gardening, fishing photography, traveling and "frog giggin." He was very quick witted and loved good old fashioned practical jokes.

A celebration of his life will be held at Second Presbyterian Church, 460 E. Main St., Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. Visitation will precede the memorial service, beginning at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to either the Lexington Humane Society or the Franklin County Humane Society, www.milwardfuneral.com.

