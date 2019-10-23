Services for William Harvey Ray, 71, husband of Sandra Kay Ray, will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Rogers Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the 3 p.m. service time. He passed away Tuesday.

 

 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription