William “Henry” Phillips, age 76, passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, December 18, 2021. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on July 21, 1945, to the late Jack and Pat Phillips. Originally being from Monticello, Kentucky, Henry held his hometown near and dear to his heart.

William Henry Phillips.jpeg

William “Henry" Phillips

He was a graduate from the University of Kentucky where he received his Master’s in Civil Engineering and was a member of the fraternity of Sigma Chi. Henry retired from the Kentucky State Government Transportation Cabinet after serving many years as an engineer in bridge design.

He was a decorated Vietnam Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, receiving many awards for his service including the Purple Heart. Henry was a devoted and active member of Peaks Mill Christian Church. Above all, he mostly enjoyed time spent with his family, who he loved beyond compare.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Jackie Sue Thompson Phillips; children, Jack Phillips (Pam) and Will Phillips (Miranda); grandchildren, Jackson, Cole, Asher, Logan, and Hannah Phillips; siblings, Johnny Phillips (Olivia) and Becky Devlin (Tim); sisters-in-law, Charlotte Phillips and Gaylee Phillips; and by many nieces and nephews. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Joe Phillips and Ben Phillips; and by a nephew, Robert Phillips.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the Spring. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or the Peaks Mill Cemetery Fund.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

